The tailgate party is back at Richard B. Russell Airport this weekend for this year’s Wings Over North Georgia Air Show.
Used last year as a way host the show while also being mindful of the COVID-19 restrictions, the tailgate format was revived for this year’s event.
“People loved it,” JLC Airshow Management President John Cowman said. “That’s one of the reasons we went ahead and maintained it. We also didn’t know what COVID-19 was going to do this year. We wanted to protect ourselves as a company but also the community.”
Those with general airfield parking tickets will get a 10’x20’ spot for their vehicle with an adjacent 10’x20’ spot from which to enjoy the air show in a tailgate fashion with family and friends.
Premium tickets cover the cost of admission for a carload.
The maximum number of people per carload is based on the number of manufacturer-installed seatbelts available. The hill-top patio ticket option includes a table, chairs, and umbrella for parties of six.
“This is great,” retired Delta Airlines Pilot and Chatsworth native Kit Jones said. “I know when we used to go to the one at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, it was always elbow-to-elbow and standing up all day long. For an old guy, to have a place to sit and do this is really good.”
For Knoxville resident Barbara Nelson and her group of friends, the best part of the tailgate format is having access to their car when they need it.
“We love the setup they do here because you have access to your car,” Nelson said. “You can get into your car for whatever reason, like for water and snacks.”
While feedback on the format has been overwhelmingly positive, it does have one negative. Crowd sizes have diminished some as a result of the change.
“If you were to count the number of tickets, it would probably be a 40% reduction, but it’s a tailgate party,” Cowman said. “People can bring as many people as they want to. We just deal with the number of cars.”
A Friday rehearsal started around 10 a.m. and saw several people come out to catch the show early. While rain, cold temperatures and heavy winds were not ideal for a rehearsal, every act was prepping to go up and practice for Saturday, including the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base A-10 II Demonstration Team.
“We can perform as long as the cloud ceiling is over 1,500 feet,” the team’s Public Affairs Specialist Jake Stephens said. “As long as the weather permits, we’re ready to fly and we’re going to stay that way the whole weekend.”
The team has four members from Northwest Georgia and are excited to perform in front of a home crowd.
“It’s pretty cool to get back to a familiar area and perform for people we know,” Stephens said.
The demo team will fly the A-10, one of the best performing close air support aircrafts the U.S. Air Force has at its disposal. The aircraft has been in use with the Air Force for more than 40 years and has fought in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.
Flying a heavily modified Czechoslovakian L-39 Albatros is San Diego, California, native and nine-year air racing veteran Scott Farnsworth. Although he is a civilian performer, Farnsworth believes he can hang with the best and his show will stand out among the pack.
“Obviously, our military brothers here have some amazing equipment but we like to pride ourselves on having one of the most exciting performances of a civilian jet team.”
Farnsworth was raised on the other side of the country but has a special connection to Rome. He was approached by Cowman five years ago and asked if he performed in air shows.
“I said, ‘I do now,’” Farnsworth said. “That’s why I love flying here in Rome every single year. This is where I got my start five years ago. For five years, this has been my last show of the year and it has always been the cherry on top.”
Pre-show flight demonstrations start 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and feature performances from the Dobbins Air Force Base’s 94th Airlift Wing, the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Helicopter Team and Full Throttle.
Regular show performances start following the opening ceremony at noon. The Blue Angels will be the main event each day and are set to perform at 5 p.m.
For more information on the Wings Over North Georgia air show, visit the event’s website at WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.