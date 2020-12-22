The Spires at Berry College has been named a winner of the Senior Housing News' Architecture and Design award.
Close to 100 retirement communities across the country submitted nominations in 10 categories of senior housing. The Spires took top honors in the Life Plan Community category. Nominees included projects in Cary, North Carolina; Chesterfield, Missouri; Reston, Virginia; and Auckland, New Zealand.
The community in Rome, under the direction of Greenbrier Development, began construction in the fall of 2018 and opened this June.
Tony Teague, first vice president of development at Greenbrier, said the inspiration for the design of The Spires started with the architecture on the Berry College campus.
"We wanted to include notes of the campus throughout The Spires community," he said.
The architects studied Morgan-Deerfield Hall, the newest residential hall at Berry, which combines rustic features with large windows.
"We also used inspiration from the stonework at the Ford Buildings," Teague said.
Many of the same types of stone are used throughout the cottages and apartment homes at The Spires.
The Spires offers 144 independent living apartments and 26 cottages, all designed for residents over the age of 55.
The community includes a nursing clinic as well as a separate building, the Magnolia Place Health Care Center, which has living arrangements for individuals who need services from assisted living to skilled nursing & rehab, as well as special memory care units.
“We are beyond thrilled to win this award,” said Berry VP for Finance Brian Erb, in a press release. “This is the culmination of many years of work, but truly the ultimate reward is seeing how much the residents of The Spires are enjoying their new homes.”
Brasfield & Gorrie served as general contractors, THW Architects designed the buildings and The Faulkner Design Group was engaged to provide all interior design services.