The Salvation Army of Rome is preparing to provide much needed financial assistance to individuals and families who have suffered job loss.
The organization is committing $10,000 during the month of April to provide financial assistance to individuals and families who have directly lost jobs due to the coronavirus. The funds will be made available through Project SHARE, a program of The Salvation Army Georgia Division.
“Families have enough to worry about, their rent and utility payments shouldn’t be something of concern to them during this unprecedented time,” said Capt. Jason Smith, Rome Corps Officer.
Project SHARE is primarily funded through the monthly donations of Georgia’s utility customers and is offered monthly through the The Salvation Army’s Rome location. Project SHARE provides emergency bill-payment assistance to individuals and families facing a temporary crisis that threatens their home. The program attempts to target the most urgent need, whether it is a utility bill or a part of rent payment.
During the coronavirus pandemic, they continue to assist Rome’s most vulnerable populations.
“Our shelter has been operating 24 hours a day for the past three weeks, and 60-70 individuals participate in our daily feeding program,” said Smith. “We continue to see new faces and want the community to know that The Salvation Army is here to meet human needs – and that during this time we are continuing our daily feeding programs, and our grocery assistance and emergency shelter services.”
Individuals seeking Project SHARE assistance must contact The Salvation Army of Rome via phone at 706.291.4745 on Monday, April 6. Caseworkers will begin taking calls at 8:30 a.m. No walk-in appointments will be permitted.
To apply for aid, the following information is required:
- Have not received financial assistance within the past 12 months;
- Must be a Floyd County Resident;
- Photo IDs for household members over the age of 18;
- Birth certificates, insurance cards or Medicaid IDs for children;
- Lease or utility must be the client’s name;
- Proof of all household income (wages, food stamps, SSI, Social Security, child support, etc.)
For those individuals who will receive stimulus checks from the federal government, the Salvation Army’s sincere hope is that those checks will help you meet the needs of yourself and your family. However, if individuals or families are in a position to share what remains with those who are less fortunate, monetary donations all donations made to The Salvation Army of Rome will remain in Rome.