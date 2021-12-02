Some residents of the Oakdene Historic District are concerned with the location of a proposed gas station they say has the potential to harm the Etowah River.
The proposal would place a service station at the corner of Second Avenue and Riverbend Drive, between the bridge and the Floyd Bowling and Amusement Center. Normally there's a 100-foot buffer zone between a river and a building, however, a previous structure at the location presents a loophole.
If a developer is placing a building where a structure used to stand, they may not require that large of a buffer zone. The land once was the location of Huff Pharmacy and Carter's Hardware.
According to the building and site design section of the city's zoning codes, "no building shall be allowed within 100 feet of the Etowah, Oostanaula and Coosa Rivers, except on previously developed property."
Those opposed to that development are also concerned about where underground fuel tanks will be placed and the inevitability of runoff into the river.
"The possibility for problems is tremendous," Oakdene resident Marsha Adkins said. "We realize something is going to be built there, but a gas station that close to the river is scary. Rome has done a great job so far protecting and preserving our rivers. This just seems dangerous."
The city has an aerial photo taken shortly after Huff's building was demolished in 1989. However, Senior Planner Brice Wood said it is too blurry to estimate measurements.
Arpit Patel, who submitted the variance request for the gas station, provided a new aerial photo with measurements showing where he believes the last structure sat.
However, in the time between when the two photos were taken, Second Avenue and Riverbend Drive saw big changes. Around 2002, the city widened the Second Avenue bridge. In 2004, the city reconfigured Riverbend Drive. Both may have cut into a chunk of the property.
This means the old building could have been closer to the road than what the new photos show.
River Avenue resident Pete McDonald said he is fine with someone building on the parcel, just not something with the potential to harm the river.
"Our concern is for the river," he said.
Several people also signed a petition in opposition of the request, which McDonald said was sent to the board along with letters from the community.
McDonald said he will be speaking at the Board of Adjustments meeting on Dec. 16 and some of the residents living near the river will be there as well.
"We're expecting to have around 25 people at the meeting," he said.