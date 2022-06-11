The Nature Conservancy’s Georgia-based team will be coming to Rome next week for a long-overdue in-person retreat.
The retreat, which will take place Monday through Wednesday, marks the first gathering of the entire organization in-person since 2019. Rome was selected due to the surrounding abundance of natural resources and nationally recognized biodiversity. The area is a landscape of global importance for TNC, sitting at the nexus of three river systems — the Etowah, Oostanaula and Coosa — which are known for their rare species and clean water.
“Having lived and worked in Rome for a long time, I have become deeply familiar with both of TNC’s preserves in the area, Black’s Bluff and Marshall Forest,” said Katie Owens, the organization’s Upper Coosa River Program Director. “As a graduate of Berry College as well, I look forward to sharing the largest and most nature rich college campus in the world with my colleagues.”
Much of the retreat will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk. Activities will include a boat trip along the river, hiking in the Marshall Forest, and a visit to Berry College.
“We have all been separated for far too long,” said Nancy-Clair Laird McInaney, the chairperson for TNC’s Board of Trustees in Georgia. “Now, we are all coming together at a pivotal moment in this chapter’s history to reconnect and plan the future of our conservation work across the state. That’s not something we could do on a Zoom call.”