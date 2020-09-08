Pent up demand for a chance to showcase their arts and crafts has prompted more than two dozens vendors to sign up for The Market this Saturday at Ridge Ferry.
The Market is an expanded version of the twice-weekly farmers market which will include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and the like.
"I know we've got some wood workers, just beautiful wood pieces," said Tammy Bryant, assistant recreation services manager for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department. "We've got some artists, folks that make jewelry, awesome folks that make unique garden art."
Visitors to the market are encouraged to wear face coverings while on the grounds at the park.
Bryant said some of the larger booths will be set up in the parking lot while smaller booths will be out in the grassy area between the parking lot and playgrounds.
The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and food will be available including barbecue, funnel cakes, freshly squeezed lemonade and popcorn.
The following Saturday, the market will be held at the Wolfe Park in Lindale, followed by Saturday visits at the Anthony Center in Garden Lakes September 26 and then the Shag Williams Park in Shannon on October 3.
"We're really wanting to take it to different communities to allow the other communities to have more of an opportunity to participate," Bryant said. The one difference is that the farmer's market folks will not necessarily accompany the arts and crafts vendors to the different parks.
"Any of them that would like to go may, but the regular farmers market will still be at Ridge Ferry each of those Saturday," Bryant said.
"We want shoppers," Bryant said. "There are going to be so many different things there to see."