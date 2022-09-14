The Forum, Town Green and Third Avenue Parking Deck will go to the City of Rome as part of a compromise over the distribution of local sales tax proceeds over the next decade. As part of the deal, Floyd County will get the Law Enforcement Center and Fifth Avenue Parking Deck.
The details have been discussed in closed session by the city and county commissions over the past two weeks but were released this morning at the Rome-Floyd Joint Services meeting.
Every 10 years, the City of Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring must agree to a split of the LOST revenue. This local option sales tax brings in approximately $18 million a year total in revenue. Currently, the county receives 56%, which translates to $10.5 million, the city receives 41.7%, which is $7.7 million and Cave Spring gets 1.8%, which is $334,583.
The city has been pressing for a larger share of revenue to cover what they have classified as a deficiency of services in parts of joint city and county agreements. These services are covered with 32 different service agreements, encompassing everything from water and sewer to animal control.
The city previously stated they believe the LOST agreement is the best way to provide a financial solution, and that re-negotiating service agreements is not practical as it may trigger an automatic need to re-negotiate others.
Prior to reaching whatever compromise is on the table, the city sought to increase their cut of the revenue from 41.7% to 49%, which would increase their revenue by $1.3 million. That would also cut the same amount from the county. A loss of $1.3 million is not something the county could weather, County Manager Jamie McCord said, not without a significant reduction in services.
The parties had 60 days to reach an agreement which ended on Aug. 27. Had they not announced an agreement, they would have been forced into state-mandated arbitration, with associated costs.
Announcing a tentative agreement, assuming the agreement is approved by all parties, has so far staved off the need for mediation. However, if the tentative deal is not approved, both parties have indicated that they are each preparing lists of acceptable arbiters to mediate the dispute.
On the longshot chance that all arbitration fails and no agreement can be reached by Dec. 31, all LOST revenue will revert back to the state.