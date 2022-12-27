The Davies’ Shelters in Rome are continuing their work to remove barriers to stability, including food insecurity. One way they are working to do that is through their growing farm and farm bus programs.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of access at all times to enough food for an active, healthy life.
The Davies Shelters began helping shelter guests develop the tools to address food insecurity once they left the shelter in 2016 by establishing a community garden. In 2019, they partnered with the South Rome Alliance to launch the South Meadows Farm, a 2-acre vegetable farm intended to produce more vegetables in this low-income neighborhood while providing employment opportunities for shelter guests.
From May to October, the Davies Farm Bus, a mobile farmers market, travels to various locations around Rome.
“We have churches and nonprofits that will serve as hosts,” said Josh Mollenkamp, development manager for the Davies’ Shelters. “We have not finalized the schedule yet for this (coming) year.”
The produce on the farm bus is subsidized by private donations to lower the price at two thirds of host sites that are in low-income, low-access neighborhoods. EBT cards are also accepted.
Mollenkamp added that buying produce from the farm bus at any of their stops helps sustain the work of the Davies’ Shelters.
“People who come and shop with us will ensure that we will be there for those who are food insecure,” he said.
According to the Davies’ Shelters website, it is estimated there are 14,810 food insecure people in Floyd County, which adds up to roughly 15% of the population. In addition, even those who may have access to food may lack access to fresh and healthy options.
According to the USDA’s Economic Research Center, the three census tracts where the Davies’ facilities are located are all low-income low-access food deserts over a mile from the nearest supermarket. Up to 23% of households near the men’s shelter lack a vehicle and live over a mile from the closest supermarket.
In the past, mostly vegetables, roots and greens have been grown at the farm, but they hope to expand to include fruit this year.
The Davies’ Shelters also recently announced that Brad Swancy has joined the team as farm manager. He is perhaps best known as one of the owners of Riverview Farms in Gordon County, where he grinds corn meal, polenta, and grits using heirloom and non-genetically-modified white, yellow, and red corn he grows on the farm. Swancy brings his expertise and community vision to the program with a focus on sustainable agriculture.
Mollenkamp said that they get volunteers for the farm and farm bus through the Bonner Scholarship program at Berry College, but he is always happy to accept new volunteers.
You can find out more by visiting DaviesShelter.com.