The Concerned Citizens of Rome and Floyd County are still requesting donations for the annual Thanksgiving Love Feast.
The free Thanksgiving dinner has been going on for the last 33 years and has become a tradition for the community, but especially for founder Rev. Terrell Shields and his family. Over the years, the number of participants has increased more and more, with upwards of 3,000 people gathering together for Thanksgiving.
It’s long been a time of fellowship, but this year will be the second year in a row the dinner will be carry-out and to-go only.
The process will be very similar to last year: volunteers put together to-go boxes for some people, while others went through the usual buffet line themselves. Once a person had a to-go box filled with turkey, cranberry sauce, vegetables and other Thanksgiving food, they chose a dessert and headed out the back door.
Those who can’t make it to the Love Feast but need a meal delivered must call 706-234-2091 before Wednesday to reserve a meal.
In addition to the dinner, coats and jackets will be available to anyone in need of one. Donations for the coat giveaway can be dropped off Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
The organization is also asking for community members to drop off cakes, pies and other desserts after 6 p.m. on Wednesday as well.
Anyone interested in making a monetary donation can make checks payable to “Thanksgiving Love Feast” and mail them to P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA, 30161. People can also send donations over Cashapp using the code $Lovefeast1987.
The Thanksgiving dinner will be served at the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until meals run out. For any questions or more information, you can contact Shields at 706-234-2091.