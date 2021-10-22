Increasing food costs amid supply chain issues have the organizers of the Thanksgiving Love Feast concerned, and they're looking to the community for help.
"We're making preparations like we do every year, but this year we feel like it's going to be more challenging," said Rev. Terrell Shields, who organizes the meal served to thousands annually.
They're also channeling the memory and energy of the late Rev. Warren Jones who volunteered at the feast every year since 1987.
"This would be dad's 100th birthday, so let's celebrate his birthday," Jones' daughter Jan Fergerson said. "We'll have cupcakes to celebrate his birthday, but we also will need desserts...and lots of turkeys."
Those who wish to donate can use Cash App for $Lovefeast1987. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 161 Rome, Georgia 30161 or can be dropped off at Ford, Gittings and Kane Jewelers on Broad Street. Make checks out to Thanksgiving Love Feast.
Potential volunteers for the feast can call 706-234-2091 and those who wish to drop off desserts or coats can bring them to the Rome Civic Center on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, desserts can be dropped off Thanksgiving morning. The Love Feast will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center on Thanksgiving Day.