A Texas man was sentenced to 12 years and 6 months in prison, alongside a lifetime on supervised release, on accusations that he organized a child pornography sharing ring on the Kik app.
Michael Stephen Autry, 42, pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography in June for his role in organizing online child pornography groups. He encouraged participants to “share pictures and videos of all things taboo,” including incest.
“It shocks the conscience when someone finds pleasure in looking at photos and videos showing children being sexually abused,” said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “It is even more disturbing when someone like Autry gathers men together in online groups for the purpose of sharing these horrific images. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that these persons receive their full measure of justice.”
To date, 11 other persons have been charged with child pornography offenses because of their membership in these Kik groups.
“The victimization of a child doesn’t end when that child’s pornographic images are recorded. Every time an individual like Autry possesses and shares those images amongst the group he created, those children are victimized over, and over,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.
This case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul R. Jones and L. Skye Davis prosecuted the case.
According to information released by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia:
In early June 2017, Autry created a group on the Kik app naming it “Taboo Train 2.0,” and wrote that the purpose of the group was to gather together people so that they could “share pics and videos of all things taboo…. incest, young, your own family members, etc. to discuss taboo fantasies and real life stories.”
As part of an FBI undercover sting Autry invited an FBI agent to become a member. In all, more than 50 people were members, some who lived outside of the U.S., of the group at some point.
After a few weeks, the members of Taboo Train 2.0 began to show a greater sexual interest in boys than girls. So, on June 24, 2017, Autry created a new Kik group that he named “The Common Interest.”
Again, he invited the undercover FBI agent to be a member along with dozens of other persons. He posted an introductory message where he wrote that “the subject matter is all things taboo… specifically incest, teens, and taboo relationships (young/old, teacher/student, etc.).”
On November 5, 2017, and again on December 7, 2017, Autry was added to two other Kik groups where the members shared countless images and videos of children being sexually abused. In both instances, he invited the undercover FBI agent to become a member of the group.