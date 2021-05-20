A Texas man, accused of the ritual beheading of a ram during a white supremacist gathering in October 2019, was held on $10,000 bond as of Thursday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Duncan Christopher Trimmell, 23, of Frisco, Texas, faces a charge of felony aggravated cruelty to animals. He was transported from the Collin County Jail and brought back to Rome on Wednesday.
Trimmell is the second person brought to the Floyd County Jail concerning the 2019 incident in Silver Creek. Brandon Gregory Ashley of Hayden, Alabama, was arrested and released on a $10,000 bond in early May.
Prosecutors have said the theft and sacrifice of the ram was conducted by members of a group called the Base, a loosely knit group of hardcore neo-Nazis.
The group, which advocated for acts of terrorism to destabilize the government, has largely dissolved after a series of arrests in 2019. Several of the men charged still face other charges in Maryland and in Floyd County.
Ashley alongside Patrik Mathews, William Garfield Bilbrough IV, Brian Mark Lemley Jr., Luke Lane, Michael Helterbrand and Jacob Kaderli face aggravated animal cruelty and theft charges.