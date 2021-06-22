County officials will be attempting to educate residents concerning new animal control ordinances prior to beginning enforcement efforts.
Tuesday night, the Floyd County Commission passed the updated animal control ordinance after a second reading and public hearing. Under the new ordinance, the definition of “adequate shelter” is more detailed and unassisted outdoor tethering has been banned.
However, PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell said there will be a six month grace period to give people enough time to comply with the new laws.
“We’re not wanting to put a burden on anybody, we just want what’s best for the animals and what’s best for the families,” Mitchell said.
PAWS will be partnering with local nonprofits, including Unchain Floyd County and Animal Rescue Foundation, to provide resources and aid to those who either don’t understand what the ordinance is or are struggling to meet new standards.
For example, Mitchell said if someone got the materials and equipment to install a fence, but can’t do the labor themselves, they can send a group of people out to install it.
“If it’s a financial issue, we have several groups trying to raise money to assist pet owners,” the director said. “We’re going to reach out and get them in touch with the right people to get the assistance that’s needed to help them come in compliance.”
Once the ordinance is in effect, animal control officers will oversee the enforcement but that will be supplemented by police officers and sheriff’s deputies.
A person who does not comply with a warning could have their dog taken away or face a fine.
Additionally, under the new ordinance, that dog owner would have to pay for the care of their pet at PAWS while they await trial. This applies to all animal control violations in the city and county.
Under the new adequate shelter definition, it must be a protective covering and adequately sized space to keep the animal in good health. Mitchell also stressed that different dogs have different space needs and that should be taken into consideration.
“If you have a chihuahua, even though I recommend you keep those inside, they don’t need a large dog house because that allows more cold air to move in,” Mitchell said. “Whereas, a Great Pyrenees would need a larger shelter, big enough for it to turn around in.”
It should also have some kind of dry bedding, such as hay or pine straw, to help regulate the temperatures during the fall and winter.
For any questions about meeting the new regulations and ordinances, you can call PAWS at 706-236-4537 or visit the facility at 99 North Ave.
The hours have recently been updated and the building is open Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is closed to the public Wednesdays and Sundays.