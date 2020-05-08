Stay-at-home orders have been mostly lifted and businesses are beginning to welcome back customers after reopening, but local public health officials warn the threat of COVID-19 are still very real.
The move by Gov. Brian Kemp this week to allow any Georgian to get tested for the new coronavirus, regardless of whether they’re showing symptoms, is a crucial step in slowing down the infection rate and getting a clearer picture of the virus’ spread.
Logan Boss, communications director for the Northwest Georgia District Public Health, says they have been averaging about 1,100 tests a week in the 10-county district. The more people they can test the better they will be able to help the public in the long run, he said.
“I would encourage anyone who wants to know if they currently have COVID-19, either for their own piece of mind or in order to seek necessary treatment, to do so,” Boss said. “But most importantly, it will help us identify those people who are infected and do the necessary contact tracing to identify those exposed to the virus."
Northwest Georgia residents may call 706-802-5329, 706-802-5885, 706-802-5886, or 706-802-5888 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday to be scheduled for testing at a specimen point of collection site.
Residents may also email district1-1.eoc@dph.ga.gov anytime and ask to be referred. The email should contain a name and phone number for a public health worker to call.
“We know we’re not going to stop this virus," Boss said. "It’s all about slowing it down right now.”
There are established collection sites that have been active since March, such as the one at West Rome Baptist Church, while the DPH has set up pop-up sites in other parts of the district that are active once or twice a week, like in Chattooga, Catoosa and Dade counties.
Northwest Georgia Department of Public Health director Dr. Gary Voccio said Thursday they are tracking at about 5% of the tests conducted coming back positive.
The state rate is just above 15%, but Boss said that rate is skewed because of the super-spreader events that happened in Bartow and Dougherty counties early on in the outbreak.
“By increasing the testing, we hope to determine people who have the virus and isolate them locally,” Boss said. “The strategy of testing is to bring down the reproduction number of the virus, which is the expected number of cases generated by an infected person, to below one. When that happens, each infected person, on average, will infect less than one other person. And that’s when we can begin to look at possible herd immunity.”
Floyd County's number of residents that have been infected by the new coronavirus increased by two on Friday to 155. Chattooga County has had 16 residents test positive. A total of 12 Floyd County residents have died from the disease, according to the Georgia DPH.
Boss said they have seen an increased demand for testing just since Kemp’s announcement Thursday afternoon, which is good, but now the problem could shift to a supply issue.
The average time for results to come back for the tests is seven days, according to Boss.
“That’s far too long,” he said. “We wish labs were able to process these and we were able to get back to people within 48 hours. That would help in getting a more accurate picture of who has been infected and who they have come in contact with.”
Boss said that ties into the concerns that labs may be approaching a shortage of the supplies needed to complete the tests, especially the reagent chemicals that match the coronavirus' genetic makeup and lead to the results.
“Obviously, with reagents in high demand globally, that shortage could get worse, but we hope it doesn’t,” Boss said.
Public health officials have warned that Georgia, and the country, are still in the early stages of the virus pandemic and any response should be based on caution and personal hygiene.
“We are not out of the woods yet. As we continue, people need to understand that we will be dealing with this virus for the next year or two,” Boss said.
“So it is important to continue to practice the social distancing and health guidelines that have been made public — frequent hand washing, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and wearing non-surgical masks where it is difficult to social distance, especially around those with compromised immune systems and the elderly.”