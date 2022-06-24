14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was among a handful of members of Congress who sought pardons from outgoing President Donald Trump for their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to testimony presented this week.
In a video deposition played before the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke about several Republican lawmakers who asked for blanket pardons.
Cassidy Hutchinson said Patrick Philbin, the deputy counsel to the president, told her that Greene asked for a pardon.
Greene made a statement on her Twitter account after the hearing.
"Saying 'I heard' means you don’t know," Greene stated. "Spreading gossip and lies is exactly what the January 6th witch hunt committee is all about."
Hutchinson also said that Matt Gaetz of Florida, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Rep. Andy Biggs, of Arizona, Rep. Louis Gohmert of Texas and Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania inquired into receiving blanket pardons. She said Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio asked for updates on whether Trump was offering pardons.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Brooks sent a letter on Jan. 11, 2021, to the White House at the request of Trump and Gaetz asking for a blanket pardon for everyone who voted to reject the electoral college submissions from Arizona and Pennsylvania.
John McEntee, the former director of the White House presidential personnel office, also testified that Gaetz told him to ask Meadows for a pardon.
“The only reason I know to ask for a pardon, is because you think you’ve committed a crime,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
Last month, the panel subpoenaed five Republican lawmakers, including House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, but none has so far complied. Subpoenas were also issued to Perry, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama.
All four met with Trump and White House officials as the former president focused on the Jan. 6 congressional electoral count as his last opportunity to overturn his defeat.
This isn't the first time that Greene's participation in events prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection have come into question.
In May, a Georgia administrative law judge ruled that the challengers to the Greene's candidacy “failed to prove their case by a preponderance of the evidence."
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who had the final say on Judge Charles R. Beaudrot’s ruling, upheld the judge’s decision late Friday afternoon.
The challenge contended that Greene should be disqualified from holding public office and stated that she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol
During a hearing on April 22, Greene largely denied having knowledge that the attack on the Capitol was going to happen. She repeatedly claimed she did not recall events or statements codified on social media during the hours long hearing.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger upheld the judge's ruling and Greene won the primary by nearly 70%.
She will face Democrat Marcus Flowers and Libertarian Angela Pence in the November general election.