Testimony continued Wednesday attacking forensic evidence used to convict John Randall Rogers of murder and sentence him to death in 1985.
Rogers was convicted of the killing of his neighbor 75-year-old Grace Perry using dental bite mark, hair microscopy and partial fingerprint evidence. While these were accepted as standard practices in the 80s, Rogers' attorneys argued the subjective practices haven't held up under scientific review since.
The results of various reviews has led one of the expert witnesses who positively identified a bite mark on Rogers' arm as being from Perry to completely refute his previous testimony. For that, and other reasons, Rogers' attorneys are seeking a new trial.
Before mitochondrial DNA testing was used to analyze hair samples found in criminal cases, prosecutors relied on "hair microscopy" evidence -- essentially a comparison of hair samples under a microscope. In 2009, a National Academy of Sciences report deemed the practice as highly unreliable.
In 2015, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released information stating that testimony from FBI trained hair microscopy examiners had made "erroneous statements" in 90% of cases. The agency alongside the Department of Justice pledged to audit and review cases which could contain "invalid scientific statements."
Focusing primarily on hair microscopy evidence Wednesday, statistician Dr. Alicia Carriquiry, said forensic evidence practices existed in somewhat of a vacuum.
"Until recently it didn't benefit from the input of the broader scientific community," she testified. "Forensic scientists have not been embedded in the broader scientific community until recently. They are now."
The issue is that testimony given in cases like Rogers was given with a degree of certainty, which she said was in error. Efforts to review and normalize practices in bite mark investigations revealed that it was wholly inaccurate, she said, and other practices like hair microscopy also failed to pass review.
The issue, specifically in Rogers' trial, is the examiner made statements that could be interpreted by a juror as ones of certainty, she said, when the science behind the practice of hair examination is anything but certain.
Investigators found hairs similar to Perry's on Rogers and a hair microscopy examiner testified that those hairs likely belonged to Perry. However, the examiner also testified that it couldn't be definitively proven.
In this instance Carriquiry pointed out an examiner who testified also said they'd made thousands of comparisons in their tenure. She said that's irrelevant when the science is unproven and could lead a juror to accept that the comparison between the two hairs as exact.
"Testimony in the case didn't say the hair came from Perry but that they were similar to hers," Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Natalee Staats said.
Carriquiry agreed but followed up saying the testimony shouldn't make the comparison because "he has really no idea about how many other contributors (of the hair) may have been. It could have been in the millions."
"The problem is that it is half of the story," Carriquiry said.
"Without those couple of words," Rogers attorney Chris Fabricant said, "it's a misleading statement."
"Yes," Carriquiry said.
Prosecutors didn't call any witnesses in the two days of hearings before Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryan Johnson.
In a motion filed prior the hearing Staats said Rogers' attorneys haven't presented new evidence or evidence that wasn't already contested at his trial and, because of that, Rogers should not be granted a new trial.
The hearing was continued until August 8, at 1 p.m. to present testimony from John Black concerning issues concerning latent fingerprint analysis.