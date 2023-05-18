Tensions are running high and the competition is getting to some folks ahead of Friday night's Adult Spelling Bee.
The event is a fundraiser for Harbor House Child Advocacy Center and takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the DeSoto Theatre on Broad Street.
More than 20 teams from various clubs, schools, organizations and businesses will compete for the coveted champion's belt.
Each team will consist of four members who will attempt to get through several rounds of competition as the words get tougher and tougher with each round. Teams will dwindle until only one is left to hoist the champion’s belt.
But it’s not just about being good spellers. Teams will also be rewarded for funds raised prior to the Bee in the form of donations to Harbor House in that team's name or ticket sales.
Until recently the team representing Darlington School was in the lead for fundraising but it appears that a last minute effort by Sheriff Dave Roberson could put the Floyd County Sheriff's Office team in the lead for money raised.
This does not sit well with Darlington's Tannika King, Roberson's campaign manager when he was running for sheriff.
"Everyone knows that as his campaign manager and good friends, I support Dave Roberson in everything he does, but when he tries to swoop in at the 11th hour and outdo my team in fundraising, that's where I draw the line. The Darlington team has been working hard for weeks and we will not be outdone by our sheriff the day before the bee."
A few of the teams signed up to compete include the College and Career Academy, Model High School, Floyd County Republican Women, River City Bank, Toles, Temple & Wright, Hardy Realty, Darlington School, The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, Floyd County 911, Rome City employees, The Rome News-Tribune, and the Sheriff's Office.
Julie Smith will be spelling on the City Worker Bees team and did not hold back when asked about their chances in the competition.
"We didn't come here to lose," Smith said. "So if anyone thinks they can take on the City Worker Bees, think again. You're about to get stung."
Rome-Floyd Chamber president Pam Powers Smith had that same confidence on Thursday afternoon.
"This queen bee is ready for the competition going down in Rome Friday. A long-time expert speller, I can't wait to see who the standouts will be...so I can take them down."
Tickets to cheer on your coworkers, friends, family members and neighbors are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 16 and available online at givebutter.com/HHspellingbee. That link is also good for donating to the event even if you can’t be there.