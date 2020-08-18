A Tennessee man faces 35 years in prison after being sentenced in U.S. District Court for an attempted carjacking in Adairsville where he shot another man, leaving him paralyzed.
In May 2018, Michael Sean Conner shot a young man who stopped in Adairsville at a QuickTrip on Hwy. 140 on his way home to Florida and fell asleep in his truck.
Conner and two women, Kristy Lynn Davis and Destany Schubert, pulled up in a gold Toyota Camry beside a truck with the sleeping man inside. Conner tapped on the window of the man’s truck, pointed a gun at him and demanded that he give up his truck.
Conner then shot the young man in the chest as he tried to roll up his window and back away from Conner.
“Conner’s senseless and depraved act left a young man paralyzed from the chest down,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. 'BJay' Pak in a statement. “His callous disregard for the lives of others justifies the very lengthy prison sentence he received in this case. Our office is grateful for the careful coordination of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners whose collaboration ensured the success of this prosecution.”
Conner, 28, of Sparta, Tenn., and his female passengers were charged for the crime following Conner’s arrest for committing another armed carjacking in Tennessee within hours of the offense in Adairsville.
“It is unfortunate that this heinous act occurred in the city of Adairsville. As the chief, I am thankful for the resources provided to us by the GBI, ATF, and U.S. Attorney’s Office to assist in the investigation and prosecute this case to ensure justice was served for the victim,” said Adairsville Chief of Police Mike Jones.
Davis, 38, of Summerville, pleaded guilty to acting as Conner’s accessory, was sentenced to on August 13, 2020, to three years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Schubert, 22, of Fort Oglethorpe, pleaded guilty to acting as Conner’s accessory, received a sentence on June 19, 2020, of one year, six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
“This sentence is the result of an effective partnership between our local and federal agencies. The GBI is dedicated to thoroughly investigating violent offenses leading to successful prosecutions to keep the streets safe from offenders such as Conner,” said Vic Reynolds director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a statement.