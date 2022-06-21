Now that summer has officially started, a big heat wave is making its way through Rome and Floyd County, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s in the coming days.
According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday will be the hottest day with a high near 99 degrees. While the rest of the week won't be quite as hot, it'll be around 96 and 97.
No rain is expected during the heat wave and nights are expected to reach lows of about 70 degrees.
Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Herrington is advising all residents to start any outside work, such as mowing grass, early in the morning before the heat sets in.
He also advises everyone to increase their water intake to avoid dehydration in the heat.
For people with pets, Herrington advises people to keep an eye on their pets when they're outside and look for signs of overheating and heat exhaustion. For outside pets, he encourages people to provide shade and extra water for them in the hot weather.
"We're probably going to continue seeing these high temperatures for the next couple months. They usually see them in July and August anyway," Herrington said.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation facilities are often used for cooling shelters in the summer heat and will be ready to use if need be in the coming weeks.
Herrington also encourages any camps that are currently taking place to encourage all of the kids to drink a lot of water and stay hydrated.