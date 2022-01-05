Temporary railroad crossing closures planned around Floyd County Floyd County Board of Commissioners Diane Wagner Author twitter Author email Jan 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) By Norfolk Southern Corporation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Norfolk Southern will be working on several railroad crossings in Floyd County in the coming weeks, replacing rotted ties and resurfacing.The crossings each will be closed for one or two days while the work is underway.This is not a county project. The railroad will perform the work, and post appropriate notices before work is done. Floyd County E-911 will also be notified in advance of each individual closing.A tentative schedule was released Wednesday, although it's an estimate and the dates could change:* Monday, Jan. 10: Tolbert Street* Tuesday, Jan. 11: Berwin Road* Wednesday, Jan. 12: Hermitage Road* Thursday, Jan. 13: Burlington and Pierce Hill roads* Monday, Jan. 17: Pinson Road* Tuesday, Jan. 18: Ervin Coker, Legg, Scott and Plainville roads* Wednesday, Jan. 19: Private, Webber Road and Miller Loop* Thursday, Jan. 20: Reeves Station Road* Monday, Jan. 24: Oostanaula Road and Roland Hayes Parkway* Tuesday, Jan. 25: Privates (4), Water Tank Road* Wednesday, Jan. 26: Dobson Road* Thursday, Jan. 27: Ga. 136, Sugar Valley Road* Monday, Jan. 31: Ga. 136, (Resaca Lafayette) Hill City Road* Tuesday, Feb. 1: Privates (5)* Wednesday, Feb. 2: Eber, Postelle, Redwine and Dug Gap roads* Thursday, Feb. 3: East Field and Phelps roads* Friday, Feb. 4: Phelps Road, Fred Miller, Five Springs Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Wagner Author twitter Author email Follow Diane Wagner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 Rome woman killed in wreck with 2 tractor trailer trucks on I-75 2 arrested at Royal Inn on drug charges Business in 2021: Growth all around in Rome and Floyd County Rome's resolutions for 2022 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists