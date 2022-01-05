Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

 By Norfolk Southern Corporation

Norfolk Southern will be working on several railroad crossings in Floyd County in the coming weeks, replacing rotted ties and resurfacing.

The crossings each will be closed for one or two days while the work is underway.

This is not a county project. The railroad will perform the work, and post appropriate notices before work is done. Floyd County E-911 will also be notified in advance of each individual closing.

A tentative schedule was released Wednesday, although it's an estimate and the dates could change:

* Monday, Jan. 10: Tolbert Street

* Tuesday, Jan. 11: Berwin Road

* Wednesday, Jan. 12: Hermitage Road

* Thursday, Jan. 13: Burlington and Pierce Hill roads

* Monday, Jan. 17: Pinson Road

* Tuesday, Jan. 18: Ervin Coker, Legg, Scott and Plainville roads

* Wednesday, Jan. 19: Private, Webber Road and Miller Loop

* Thursday, Jan. 20: Reeves Station Road

* Monday, Jan. 24: Oostanaula Road and Roland Hayes Parkway

* Tuesday, Jan. 25: Privates (4), Water Tank Road

* Wednesday, Jan. 26: Dobson Road

* Thursday, Jan. 27: Ga. 136, Sugar Valley Road

* Monday, Jan. 31: Ga. 136, (Resaca Lafayette) Hill City Road

* Tuesday, Feb. 1: Privates (5)

* Wednesday, Feb. 2: Eber, Postelle, Redwine and Dug Gap roads

* Thursday, Feb. 3: East Field and Phelps roads

* Friday, Feb. 4: Phelps Road, Fred Miller, Five Springs

