Jones Mill Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday for the Wings Over North Georgia airshow.
Floyd County officials said the closings -- for much of the day but not overnight -- are for safety reasons and will affect operations at the Hatfield remote trash site.
The airshow is Saturday and Sunday at the county's Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. Tickets must be purchased in advance at WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.
Jones Mill Road will be closed to through traffic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
As a result, temporary operating hours for the remote site will be from 7-11 a.m. Thursday and Friday.
It will be closed on the weekend and is normally closed on Monday. It will return to its regular schedule Tuesday: from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.