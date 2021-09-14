A teen who killed 16-year-old Sincere Javier Estrada-Lopez in North Rome pleaded guilty to charges including voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Je’vion Andrez Benham, 17, was 15 at the time of the crime. He was charged with murder on Aug. 2, 2020, just before his 16th birthday. He was arrested on unrelated charges in Bartow County and was held in the regional Youth Detention Center while awaiting trial.
Benham, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by taking during a hearing early Monday in Floyd County Superior Court.
Judge John "Jack" Niedrach sentenced Benham to 15 years in prison and an additional 10 years to serve on probation after that sentence is completed.
Murder and felony murder charges against Benham, prepared by Rome Circuit Public Defender Sean Lowe, were dropped as a result of the plea.
Assistant Rome Circuit District Attorney Leah Mayo said Benham and Estrada-Lopez weren't friends but had dealings in the past. Prior to the shooting, Benham had been messaging Estrada-Lopez via the Snapchat app to meet him.
"He felt like (Estrada-Lopez) had ripped him off," Mayo said.
The incident was brief, both teens arrived on Grady Avenue armed and Benham opened fire. "Only shells for (Benham's) gun were found in the area."
"There was six minutes between the last message asking 'Where you at?' and the 911 call," Mayo said.
Benham shot Estrada-Lopez six times, most of which were at close range, and prosecutors said at least two shots may have been when Estrada-Lopez was already on the ground.
Then, witnesses told police, Benham took the gun off Estrada-Lopez and fled. Mayo said Benham hid the two guns in separate locations. Police found Estrada-Lopez's firearm but not Benham's.
Police arrived just after 7 pm. and Estrada-Lopez was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
In accepting a plea to voluntary manslaughter, Mayo said prosecutors considered Benham's age at the time of the crime as well as the fact that both teens were armed in the confrontation.
There was also Benham's upbringing, she said.
He'd been essentially abandoned and, in the past year, Benham has fled from several group homes after being released from the Youth Detention Center, Mayo said during an earlier bond hearing.