The tears that Allison Selman shed as she helped a friend and teammate come to terms with her mother’s transition into hospice will likely always be remembered by both women.
“When we came to the decision to do hospice, Allison sat down with me and cried with me and told me it was all going to be all right,” wrote CNA Tiffany Bearden in her nomination form, recommending that Selman be named a DAISY winner at Atrium Health Floyd. “Allison went above and beyond for my mama and for me. She is what I picture a nurse to be.”
Selman was honored with the DAISY Award Wednesday afternoon at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center, where the registered nurse serves in Neuroscience Nursing. Bearden works in the unit, too, and they tearfully embraced after the award was announced.
“I nominate her for this award not only because she’s my friend but because of how amazing of a nurse she truly is and what a huge impact she has made in my family’s life,” Bearden wrote. “I hope one day I can be as wonderful and caring of a nurse as she is.”
Selman, who has worked at the hospital for more than three years, said winning a DAISY has always been a goal of hers.
“I think it shows that you are able to provide a high standard of care and I want my patients to know I am going to do that,” she said. “It means a lot and it is really touching that Tiffany nominated me.”
The DAISY Award is an international program that recognizes bedside nurses for the exceptional care they provide patients. The family of Patrick Barnes established the award after he died from an auto-immune disease while being treated in a Seattle hospital.
“It’s different than a lot of awards,” said Sheila Bennett, senior vice president and chief of patient services at Atrium Health Floyd. “When the family takes the time to write a note, you know you have really made a difference. And you know as hard as the last few years have been, and they have been hard for all of us, I think things like this remind us of why we do what we do.”
Along with a pin, Selman was presented with a sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch.” The DAISY sculptures are hand-carved for the DAISY Foundation by members of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
The nurse and her teammates were also treated with cinnamon rolls, a DAISY tradition, because it was one of the few things Patrick Barnes could eat while he was hospitalized.