Brad Cargle leads the kids through the Hoop Score Challenge. One players scored five match points against their opponent, they had the chance to hit a single shot inside the hula hoop to earn an extra point for their school.
The Teach Me Tennis Tournament at the Rome Downtown Racquets Center on Sunday featured nearly 100 elementary school students.
Participants in the Teach Me Tennis tournament included Model Elementary School, Johnson Elementary School, Garden Lakes Elementary School, Darlington School and Eastside Elementary in Rockmart.
Mike Burnes runs a hula hoop challenge for kids participating in the tournament.
A tennis tournament this past weekend topped off the season of after-school Teach Me Tennis programs and brought over 100 elementary students from area schools to compete at the Rome Downtown Racquets Center.
The tournament was the culmination of the award-winning after-school program, which provided an interactive and fun way for local students to learn tennis.
“At Teach Me Tennis, we believe that a successful introduction to tennis is done by making the sport fun,” said Logan Yerbey, director of the program. “We were thrilled to see so many students participating in the tournament and showing off the skills they learned through the program.”
The program’s goal is to teach children the joys of tennis and equip them with the skills to continue playing for a lifetime.
Participating schools included Model Elementary School, Johnson Elementary School, Garden Lakes Elementary School, Darlington School and Eastside Elementary in Rockmart.
In partnership with the Coosa Valley Tennis Association and USTA’s Junior Tennis Apprentice Initiative, Teach Me Tennis is able to offer the program to students at the low cost of $55. This includes a tennis racquet, six one-hour coach-led sessions, and access to the Teach Me Tennis Tournament.
By providing students with their own tennis racquet, the program hopes to make the sport more accessible and fun for all during and after the final tournament.
This year, Eastside Elementary, coached by Cody Fannin, won both the Primary Division and Elementary Division of the tournament.
Participants in this season’s programming are now eligible for a free tennis league hosted by the CVTA starting in May. Registrations are open now at cvta.us/jtt.
Sponsors and community partners who helped make the tournament a reality include Teach Me Tennis Founder JP Selle and Coosa Country Club, The CVTA, Rome Tennis Center, USTA Georgia, The Shorter University tennis team, as well as Karen Adams, Sam Couch, Cody Fannin, Mike Nichols, Sarah Cargle, and Mike Burnes for dedicating their time to teaching tennis to their students.
For more information about Teach Me Tennis and to see a complete list of participating schools, visit online at www.teachmetennis.org.