A doctorate degree in any specialty confers the right to be called "doctor," but a new Georgia law will ensure only physicians can use that title in a clinical setting.
Senate Bill 197 is one of several pieces of legislation sponsored by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, that were signed into law this week by Gov. Brian Kemp. Among the others: Financial protections for disabled and senior citizens and an increase in state tax deductions.
Hufstetler said his SB 56 increases the deductions to $12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for married couples. It will eliminate the marriage penalty and, for the first time, state taxpayers who itemize at the federal level can choose between itemizing or taking the standard deduction.
"It has a $300 credit, among other things, that will help the taxpayers of Georgia," Hufstetler said. "We are sending $500 checks to each family in the coming weeks and also will be covering $500 of homeowners' property tax bills this year, even though we don't collect property taxes for state government."
Also, language from a stalled House bill that he allowed to be tacked on to SB 56 adds sales tax to the purchase of digital books, music and video games. It's expected to raise about $80 million in state and local taxes in 2024, the first year it goes into effect.
His measure aimed at protecting older and disabled adults, SB 84, was a collaboration with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Dubbed the SPEAR -- senior protections from exploitation against retirees -- Act, it gives financial institutions the legal ability to flag suspicious transactions and contact accountholders to confirm their authenticity.
"As fraud against seniors rises at exponential levels, SPEAR will help the State in its’ fight against fraudsters," Raffensperger said in a Wednesday statement.
Hufstetler's healthcare consumer protection act, SB 197, prevents the misleading use of medical and medical specialty titles.
It was hailed in a joint statement by the American Society of Anesthesiologists and Georgia Society of Anesthesiologists.
"This new law makes it clearer for patients to make informed decisions because they know the qualifications of the professional providing their care," said ASA president Dr. Michael W. Champeau. "Every patient deserves to be certain of exactly who is performing and responsible for their care during a procedure or surgery.”
Effective July 1, health care practitioners' communications -- written, electronic or verbal -- must refer only to the type of license under which they are authorized to provide services.
It will likely be next year, however, before Hufstetler's SB 164 is signed into law. The legislation addresses licensing of advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesiologist assistants.
He said he has asked Kemp to hold off due to a technical error in the language. Plans are to add it in January to the agenda of a joint House and Senate conference committee that is still empaneled and get it to the governor in the first week of the session.