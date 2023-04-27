012823_RNT_NorthRome4.jpg

Projects like The Varsity and a hotel, planned for North Broad Street, may be waiting for the creation of a tax allocation district that could spur more growth in the area.

 John Bailey

This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio, more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In