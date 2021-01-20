A popular litter-tracking app might just be the key for the Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force to motivate the community to pick up litter and clean up an area.
The Litterati app is a sort of social media app that tracks litter prone areas and sets up challenges for communities to participate in, according to Rome Tourism Office Communications Director Kristi Kent.
The premise is simple: take a picture of a piece of litter before you pick it up, upload the picture to the app and tag the location and type of litter (fast food cup, cigarette, diaper, etc).
Kent said they could use the app as a call to action for a potential video campaign, something the task force has been trying to brainstorm for a while.
One of the biggest features on the app is the ability to set up challenges at specific locations.
Kent has already set up a challenge for the Jackson Hill trail. If a challenge participant picks up enough trash and litter and logs all of it, they can become one of the top contenders and will be featured at the top of the challenge's page.
Task force members said they could create challenges for local middle and high schools, businesses and groups in the community.
However, several members pointed out difficulties with the app, such as the tediousness of logging every single piece of litter.
Emma Wells, director of Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful, pointed out that it can be hard to incentivize people to come out and pick up litter. She described several events she had in the past four weeks and said about 10 people showed up for each event.
Kent mentioned they could come up with different levels of prizes, depending on the type of challenge.
Despite some of the drawbacks, task force members seemed interested in the app and said they could try setting up other challenges before inviting other organizations to set up their own.
The Jackson Hill challenge will run until the end of the month and can be found using the code "Jackson."
The app is free to download from the Apple and Google Play stores.