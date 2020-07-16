The Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force focused Thursday on ways to reinforce the use of tarps on cars and trucks bringing garbage to the Walker Mountain Landfill.
Members said they’ve received many complaints — from both residents on the road and other people — about litter flying off the backs of vehicles traveling without a cover over their garbage.
The calls have ramped up lately because of an increase in traffic. County Commissioner Allison Watters theorized that it’s due to people staying at home more often because of the coronavirus pandemic and creating more trash.
Georgia law states that failure to secure a tarp to a vehicle can result in a fine up to $1,000.
Watters pointed out that if someone has a few trash bags in the back of the pickup truck, they don’t have to tarp it because it is technically secure. Garbage can still come out of these bags, though, and create litter on the sides of the road.
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful has hosted tarp days in the past, where volunteers give out tarps at the landfill. However, Director Emma Wells said they gave away all of their tarps at their last event.
The members went on to discuss strengthening the tarp rule at the landfill by requiring people to cover all the garbage they’re hauling, whether or not it’s in bags. Watters suggested putting up signs to notify people about the problem as well.
Members also talked about having an inmate work crew sent out there from time to time to keep the road from getting too dirty.
Watters and Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said they would bring up some of the ideas at the next Rome-Floyd County Solid Waste Commission meeting.