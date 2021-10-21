A pair of Rome men face multiple felony drug charges after a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force raid at the Garden Inn and Suites, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Task force officers searched the room at the Alabama Highway hotel at Wednesday night and found Assante Markeeth Fisher, 30, and Tyree Cortez Paschal, 29, with of 162 grams of heroin, 73 grams of synthetic marijuana and two digital scales. Rome Floyd Metro Task Force Commander Cathy Taylor said the street value of the heroin totaled $17,500 and the synthetic marijuana totaled $678.
Fisher and Paschal are charged with felony possession of a Schedule I substance, felony possession of a Schedule I substance with intent to distribute, felony trafficking heroin and possession of drug-related objects.
They both remained in jail without bond Thursday.