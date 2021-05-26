Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force agents armed with search warrants made 14 felony drug arrests in and around several motels along the Martha Berry Boulevard corridor.
According to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett, the task force had been gathering intelligence for the raids over the past few months. While executing the warrants, officers observed other violations and made those arrests.
"We've had various complaints about criminal activity going on up there, so we monitor and observe what's going on, and when we can verify criminal activity, we take action," Burnett said.
Here's a round-up of the Tuesday night activity, according to Floyd County Jail and Rome police reports:
Seven Hills Inn
At Seven Hills Inn, a total of four people were arrested during search warrant executions in several rooms.
Tony Dewane Sullivan Jr., 36, and Clarice Marie Roberts, 41, had a large quantity of synthetic marijuana, packaging material and components used to make synthetic marijuana. They also had quantity of Ecstasy pills.
Sullivan and Roberts are each charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, intent to distribute, and manufacturing of a Schedule I substance.
Roberts admitted to officers that she flushed marijuana down the toilet. She was also charged with misdemeanor tampering with evidence and felony possession of Ecstasy.
Both were being held without bond Wednesday afternoon.
In another room, Ashley Mandrell Watkins, 38, had synthetic marijuana as well and glass pipes in her possession.
Watkins is charged with two counts of felony possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Martina Michelle Chambers, 37, had meth in her room, as well as Suboxone, less than an ounce of marijuana, digital scales and smoking devices.
Chambers is charged with felony possession of meth and a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
She was being held without bond Wednesday.
Relax Inn
Over at Relax Inn, Jimmy Lee Brown III was arrested on a warrant involving an incident on May 21, where he sold marijuana to a confidential informant.
During his arrest, sheriff's deputies and task force officers found over an ounce of marijuana, scales, baggies and a handgun.
Brittany Ann Smith, 33, was in the room during the search and also arrested.
Brown is charged with felony possession of marijuana, intent to distribute, three counts of sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of certain felonies.
Smith is charged with two counts of sale of marijuana, intent to distribute, possession of a handgun during commission of certain felonies and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Brown was being held without bond Wednesday afternoon, while Smith's bond was set at $10,100.
Economy Inn
At Economy Inn, five people were arrested on various charges of meth and THC vape possession.
Charles Alexander Lively, 50; William Jackson Lively, 53; and Jennifer Gail Johnson, 35, are each charged with meth possession after task force members executed a search warrant in their room.
Johnson also had a glass smoking device with meth residue. She is additionally charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
All three were being held on $5,700 bonds Wednesday afternoon.
John Dallas Ivey, 41, of Silver Creek, had several baggies of meth packaged for resale and reportedly flushed numerous bags of meth down the toilet. He is charged with felony meth possession, intent to distribute and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.
Ivey was being held without bond Wednesday.
In the same room, Barry Willis Richardson, 19, had a THC vape pen. He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Richardson was being held on a $5,700 bond Wednesday.
Martha Berry Boulevard
After a traffic stop at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and West Ninth Street, three people were arrested on felony drug charges.
Bobby Wayne Long, 17, of Dallas, was pulled over for driving a vehicle with a flat tire and broken tail light. During the stop, a Rome police officer did a search of the car and found marijuana and THC wax.
Long, Brandon Michael Cook, 20, of Cartersville and Russell Hayden Nowlin, 20, of Adairsville are all charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Long is also charged with operating an unsafe vehicle and improper tail light,
Long was being held on a $5,700 bond Wednesday afternoon while Cook and Nowlin were released on bond.
All together, 85 grams of marijuana, 696 grams of synthetic marijuana and six grams of meth were seized during the searches, according to Burnett.