Rome and Floyd County narcotics investigators continued a concentrated enforcement effort involving drug crime around area motels Wednesday. The effort resulted in seven more arrests on top of the 14 made Tuesday.
According to reports available at the Floyd County Jail:
* Aubrey Courtland Floyd Sr., 45, faces multiple charges as a result of the execution of a search warrant at the Relax Inn, 1204 Martha Berry Blvd.
Police recovered methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, gabapentin tablets, digital scales and smoking devices. Floyd was also observed attempting to flush material down the toilet. At the jail, he spit a bag containing suspected marijuana and heroin into a trash can.
Floyd is charged with the following felonies: possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute; possession of a synthetic narcotic; crossing the guard line at the jail with contraband; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with the intent to distribute; and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of dangerous drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.
* Officers went to the Fairbridge Inn, 1318 Martha Berry Blvd., where a man and woman were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Hunter Lee Meeler, 21, and Leah Kaye Bramlett, 28, both of Rome, were arrested following a consent search at Room 209 where meth was recovered along with smoking devices.
* Another search at the Relax Inn turned up a quantity of synthetic marijuana in Room 204, where Teil Renee Bywaters, 39, was charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.
* Wesley Ryan Thacker, 31, was arrested in the 1300 block of Martha Berry Boulevard where Rome-Floyd Task Force agents found him with methamphetamine and a number of syringes. Agents said Thacker also sold meth to a confidential informant in the 1200 block on the afternoon of May 21.
Thacker is charged with the felonies sale of meth, possession of meth, and possession of meth with the intent to distribute. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of possessing drug related objects.
* James Taylor Hardin, 35, was arrested near the intersection of Redmond Road and Martha Berry Boulevard early Wednesday afternoon. Police found heroin in his sock along with a digital scale and syringes in his vehicle.
Hardin is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
* Steven Lamar Barnes, 35, was arrested near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Turner McCall Boulevard and charged with possession of synthetic marijuana as well as felony failure to appear in court.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said she realizes the crackdown may push some of the illict drug activity to other locations -- but police are sending a message.
"We want them to know we're here," Burnett said. "We're trying to make a difference."