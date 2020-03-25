The last few weeks have seen schools close, government buildings shut off from the public and numerous businesses switching to remote work to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
As March ends, utility and rent payments approach. With so many businesses closing as social distancing becomes more and more enforced, many wonder how they'll make payments.
Floyd County Clerk Erin Elrod said that as long as rental and realty companies follow the guidelines printed in the emergency administrative order signed on Tuesday night, they can continue business operations as usual.
Harvey Given Co. employee Linda Wallace said they will continue taking rent checks and money orders in person as long as they remain open. However, people can also slide their checks under the door after hours or slip them in through the mail slot in the door between the realty company and Security Finance. Renters can also send in checks and money orders through the mail.
Hardy Realty closed its doors to the public on Monday, but has set up ways for their tenants to pay online and through the mail, according to Vice President Carol Hutch.
On Wednesday, Magistrate Court Judge Gene Richardson announced that they will be putting all eviction proceedings on hold for the time being. This abides by the recent Statewide Judicial Emergency Declaration and will be in effect until April 13.
The United States Department of Agriculture also announced on Wednesday that all evictions and foreclosures connected with its single-family housing loans will be suspended for the next 60 days. All USDA multi-family housing tenant certifications also have been postponed to June 30.
Both Rome City and Floyd County water departments have closed their lobbies, but are still accepting payments online, by mail and by phone. The city has a night deposit box for people to deposit payments and Floyd's drive-through window is still open.
Beginning March 14, Georgia Power suspended all residential disconnections for 60 days.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency compiled a list of utility providers that are deferring or postponing payments for the time being.
People can find the list as a link on the Georgia Public Service Commission website. Providers include companies such as AT&T, Comcast, Atlanta Gas Light and Scana Energy.