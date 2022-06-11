Northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District races drew interest from a wide range of national political action committees before last month’s primary set the ballot.
Democrat Marcus Flowers, a Bremen veteran, will face off against U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, in November. Outside groups spent nearly $350,000 in the battles that resulted in the match-up.
Flowers benefited to the tune of $21,470 spent to support his candidacy by the Vote Vets PAC. The Portland, Oregon-based organization advocates for the interests of progressive veterans and military families.
Vote Vets PAC spent another $24,770 to directly oppose Greene, according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.
Greene was specifically targeted — with support and opposition — by 12 other PACs and Super PACs, which make only independent expenditures. They are forbidden to coordinate with a candidate’s campaign but may accept unlimited contributions, including from corporations and labor organizations, and are not subject to spending limits.
The controversial incumbent also was passed over by the Value in Electing Women PAC, which was founded in 1998 “to elect qualified Republican women to federal office.” VIEW spent $203,265 to support Jennifer Strahan, Greene’s closest challenger in the GOP primary.
Here’s a look at the other organizations that have put money into influencing the 14th District election:
The House Freedom Fund♦ — “electing strong conservative candidates to Congress” — has a video from Greene positioned prominently on its website, along with messages from Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows.
The group directed $2,024 in support of her primary campaign.
Elect Republicans♦ , based in Missouri, provided support for Greene to the tune of $5,152.
Right Women PAC♦ , aligned with the House Freedom Caucus, spent $13,000 to back Greene.
The organization supports “bold, unflinching conservative women... patriots who will courageously stand on their constitutional principles and make our donors proud.” Among the other incumbents endorsed are Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Yvette Herrell of New Mexico.
Drain the DC Swamp PAC♦ is “proud to stand with President Trump.” It spent $6,667 in support of Greene’s campaign.
Boebert is among its roster of endorsees, along with other far-right conservatives such as Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mo Brooks of Alabama. Sens. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri also are on the list.
The Lincoln Project♦ , founded by a group of disaffected Republican political consultants, spent $14,925 to oppose Greene.
It bills itself as “dedicated to the preservation, protection, and defense of democracy,” and is currently focusing its attention on publicizing the January 6th Committee hearings.
Really American PAC♦ dedicated $30,877 to oppose Greene’s renomination. A far-left organization, it urges potential donors to “help us hold the traitors accountable” and specializes in producing inflammatory videos for social media.
Defeat by Tweet♦ , a social media-based organization that uses the hashtag DefeatMAGA and focuses on social justice issues, spent $6,677 to oppose Greene.
Vote Local Vote Blue♦ spent $6,314 to oppose Greene and has similarly targeted other members of the far right faction of the GOP. It also supports some Democrats, to a lesser extent, notably Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Occupy Democrats♦ , founded to push back against the TEA Party, spent $5,500 to oppose Greene.
End Citizens United♦ spent $1,404 to oppose Greene. Staffed by veteran Democratic political operatives, the organization is dedicated to campaign finance reform that will stop “the influence of money in politics.”
♦ Blue Wave America spent $6,371 to oppose Greene.
The organization aims to help elect Democrats, especially in rural and red districts, to pass President Joe Biden’s agenda. Its website specifically targets Reps. Boebert and Jordan and features a photo of Greene with the statement: “We are committed to defeating Marjorie Taylor Greene first and foremost in Georgia’s 14th district.”
The next campaign finance reports, on spending and donations through June 30, are due from candidates by July 15.