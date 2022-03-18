Cave Spring Elementary's final Pinto Bean Luncheon was a bittersweet send off of a community tradition before the school's permanent closure.
The luncheon has been around so long no one can quite remember exactly when it started. Former principal Susan Childers worked at Cave Spring Elementary since 1975, and she remembers the principal before her, Thomas Dempsey, started the event on a much smaller scale. Dempsey would serve one of his favorite foods, Pinto beans, to small groups of educators and school board members. When Childers became assistant principal, she made the event accessible to a wider audience.
Childers said the size of the event snowballed. One year, she recalled, they had 500 people attend, but this year the turnout was a little over 200 people, another staff member said.
Former Coosa and McHenry county board member, George Bevels, said he believes without the rainy weather the turnout would have been greater.
Bevels was a school board member for 28 years and has been to many Pinto Bean Luncheons. He said the luncheon "brings the school system and the community together."
Cave Spring is a tight knit community and generations of residents have made their way through that building.
Additionally, Cave Spring Elementary nutritionist and Pinto Bean Luncheon participant Dondra Shumate Trotter said her family lived on the same Cave Spring streets for generations. Trotter herself went through Kindergarten through 12th grade in the current Cave Spring Elementary building before it was elementary only. Currently, nine out of 13 of her grandchildren went to Cave Spring Elementary.
Cave Spring Elementary has an extensive history within the community. The atmosphere was jovial, but attendees and teachers said they were broken hearted.
After her 36 years as an educator, Childers said the school, "still feels like my school home."
Math intervention teacher, Heather McCain, said she told her children to "take your Cave Spring with you." She has been telling her students the same. This statement rang true for everyone at the luncheon as members reflected on their relation to the building.