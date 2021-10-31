The tailgate party went off without a hitch at the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show over the weekend at Richard B. Russell Airport.
Used last year as a way to host the show while also being mindful of the COVID-19 restrictions, the tailgate format was revived for this year’s event.
“People loved it,” JLC Airshow Management President John Cowman said. “That’s one of the reasons we went ahead and maintained it. We also didn’t know what COVID-19 was going to do this year. We wanted to protect ourselves as a company but also the community.”
Those with general airfield parking tickets were given a 10x20 foot spot for their vehicle with an adjacent spot the same size from which to enjoy the air show in a tailgate fashion with family and friends.
As far as the eye could see Saturday morning, spectators, lawn chairs and truck beds covered the grassy drive-in area.
Some folks played it simple and just brought the essential seat and maybe a blanket. Some brought folding tables and gathered around as a family for a preshow lunch. Several even went the extra mile of setting up a TV to watch some college football in between aerobatic performances.
Regardless of the setup, it was abundantly clear as the show carried on that people still love this format.
"If I had to leave midway through the show today, it would have been worth the three hour trip just because of the experience you get from this format," said Knoxville, Tennessee, native Donna Patterson.
Weather was a concern in the days leading up to the show. The icy cold weather during Friday's rehearsal and the scattered showers on Saturday would have been problematic for spectators in the past. It was no bother at all to this crowd, most of whom hopped in their cars and kept watching.
"We can sit in our car if it rains and we still get an amazing view of the show," Cathleen Kelly said.
While feedback on the format has been overwhelmingly positive, it does have one glaring negative. Crowd sizes have diminished some as a result of the change.
“If you were to count the number of tickets, it would probably be a 40% reduction, but it’s a tailgate party,” Cowman said. “People can bring as many people as they want to. We just deal with the number of cars.”
Regardless, Friday's rehearsal and the full show over the weekend sold out quickly, so the transition to tailgating has not damaged the demand for the air show. In fact, it may have created an even larger fanbase.
"This is the first time I've ever been able to experience an air show like this," South Carolina native Debra Haden said. "I've always had to be seated somewhere shoulder-to-shoulder with other people. Here, you can move around as you please and go get something to eat. This is much, much better."
While the future of COVID-19 remains unknown, it has led to many compromises in how we live our lives. While many of those changes have been negative, people seem to think the drive-in at the airshow is great. So great, that they want to see it become standard from here on out. Time will tell if that will be the case.