As a way to boost interest for investors in North Rome, the Rome Redevelopment Committee is looking at the possibility of setting up a TAD in the area. Shown is North Broad Street approaching Callahan Street.
The former O’Neill Manufacturing site on Anderson Street off North Broad could be included in a new North Rome Tax Allocation District.
The former O’Neill Manufacturing site on Anderson Street off North Broad could be included in a new North Rome Tax Allocation District.
As a way to boost interest for investors in North Rome, the Rome Redevelopment Committee is looking at the possibility of setting up a TAD in the area. Shown is North Broad Street approaching Callahan Street.
This map shows the proposed North Broad TAD district.
The Rome-Floyd County Redevelopment Agency is considering two new proposed Tax Allocation Districts. One for the Martha Berry Boulevard corridor. The other for the North Broad Street area.
The North Broad TAD could include 162 parcels on 181 acres. The boundaries would go from Turner McCall Boulevard all the way up to North Avenue. It goes as far east as Thankful Baptist Church. The proposed district has grown during discussions held by the Rome Redevelopment Committee, with the idea that it would be an entire corridor.
“It’s a mixed-bag of parcels, but it is a lot of parcels,” said City Manager Sammy Rich.
After going over a PowerPoint presentation with considerable data from this area, Rich made a motion to recommend approval of a TAD district up to the size suggested. However, the Rome and Floyd County commissions may choose to split this area up into smaller TAD districts or reduce the overall size, prior to a public hearing and vote for adoption.
“It’s not necessarily as large, acreage-wise, but it has a lot of parcels, which I’ve been told creates some management issues with the finance department in keeping up with the taxes,” Rich said.
City Commissioner Jim Bojo seconded the motion, and the vote was unanimously in favor.
The district could include the old O’Neill Manufacturing site on Anderson Street.
“It would be a prime example of somebody needing a little help,” Rich said. “As you know, it has Brownfield designation.”
Brownfield sites are properties where redevelopment or re-use may be complicated by a hazardous substance, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
O’Neill was a building supply manufacturer that used chemical treatment on wood construction material.
In a TAD, increased property taxes that stem from a redevelopment project are funneled back into the project for a set number of years to help offset the cost. Rich told the redevelopment agency that Rome and Floyd County cannot have more than 10% of its tax base in TAD due to state buffers that are in place.
“We’re not even close to that,” he said. “Just know that there are some buffers out there.”
There has been some interest from developers in the North Rome area but Rich said they are waiting to see if a TAD is established before moving forward.