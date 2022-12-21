For years, discussions have been underway about cleaning up the Martha Berry Boulevard corridor, and one possible plan involves the establishment of a Tax Allocation District in the area.
The Rome-Floyd County Redevelopment Agency meeting recently voted to move forward with the concept of a TAD district. Up next will be a public hearing in the next 45 days and an official vote by the Rome City and Floyd County Commissions in February.
If a TAD is established, any increase in property taxes stemming from improvements would be funneled back into the project for a set number of years. The taxing entities would have to agree to forgo the money.
“Martha Berry is a very simple TAD, if you will,” said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich. “When we talked about this we said it’s kind of like a corridor improvement TAD. There’s only 41 parcels, and 131 acres.”
The southern boundary rests at West Ninth Street and moves up toward North Fifth Avenue and West 12th St. The northern boundary stops just short of the Harbin Clinic.
There have already been some improvement projects in the area including the complete makeover of the former Glenwood Apartments and Berry’s College’s purchase of the old Sunrise Inn & Suites motel, which was then converted to housing for students.
Another project, known as The Point, is nearly ready to go. That project, expected to include housing and retail, will take all but a small corner of the triangle formed by Martha Berry Boulevard, North Fifth Avenue and West 11th Street.
Rich pointed to areas across the street that could benefit from a TAD.
“That’s the domino, in my mind, that is going to create a lot more interest over there,” he said. “So, what we have is some really heavily, underutilized areas. We have some areas that are dilapidated along the corridor. We have the old Sumo property. There are tons of properties that have been underutilized.”
Consultants with KB Advisory Group have been working with the city to come up with redevelopment potentials for the corridor, including hypothetical scenarios.
“I don’t have anybody at hand that is necessarily ready to go with a project,” Rich added. “My hunch is it won’t be very long before we do, given what’s going on with The Point.”