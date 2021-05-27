The Northside Swim Center will open its gates for the season on Monday, Memorial Day, after being closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been working hard on getting the pool ready to open for the summer,” said Todd Wofford, director of Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation.
Pool hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $5 per person. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Due to a staffing shortage with lifeguards, the pool will temporarily be limited to 120 people instead of its full capacity of 190. Several lifeguards are expected to complete their certifications within the next few weeks.
"We are hopeful that we will soon have enough lifeguards to allow us to go back to our full capacity," Wofford said. "Once that happens, we will let everyone know. But we at least wanted to be able to open the pool so people can enjoy it.”
The pool, at 501 Kingston Ave., will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Swim lessons are taught in the afternoons and are currently open for registration at rfpra.com.
No outside food, beverages or coolers are allowed but there is a concession stand. The swim center is cashless, so entry fees and other purchases are by card only.
The pool is also available for rent in the evenings. For more information, visit the Parks and Rec headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. or call 706-291-0766.