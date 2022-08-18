The Rome City Commission is slated to decide Monday on a recommended license suspension at Peaches nightclub on Broad Street.
The city Alcohol Control Commission is recommending a two week suspension of the alcohol and entertainment permits in the wake of a brawl at the venue early Saturday, July 30.
City Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. While a hearing is not scheduled, a public comment period is offered at the start of the session.
A hearing was held earlier this week by the ACC. The citizen board also directed Peaches owner Stephanie Shaw to work with the Rome Police Department on a written security plan.
Several Rome police officers testified during the hearing: About 10 officers responded to the fight and found a crowd of about 50 patrons in front of the nightclub with "no real security personnel" around. One man had a gun he had reportedly been brandishing in the venue and some of the people in the crowd "confronted" officers as they tried to arrest him.
Shaw told the ACC it was the worst fight she has ever seen. She said that when she scheduled just one security guard for the night she didn't know a large group of people, approximately 50, would show up to celebrate a birthday.
The fight started, Shaw said, with accusations that a man inappropriately touched several women. He was badly beaten during the brawl, which escalated when some of her regular patrons tried to intervene and were drawn into the fight.
In other actions, the ACC approved a beer and wine pouring license for Game of Throwns, 241 Broad St.
Owner Jeffrey Burke said he's moving his Rome Ax Throwing operation to the new site and will be offering ax throwing, a small kitchen, arcade games and a family friendly atmosphere.
Burke also owns the Game of Throwns in Cartersville.