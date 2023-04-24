Rome police have arrested an 18-year-old accused of the April 12 shooting of a 15-year-old at Banty Jones Park, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zaterrian Jermaine Osborne, 18, is charged with aggravated assault and misdemeanor possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers after he attempted to flee during his arrest.
Police initially responded to a report of shots fired at 212 E. 13th St. on April 12 at 6:05 p.m. after a call describing a shooter who was wearing black pants, a white shirt and a white mask and running north on Maple Street.
After some initial confusion whether or not someone had been shot, police were informed that a teen had been rushed to Atrium Health Floyd in a private vehicle and taken to the operating room.
At that point they collected items left by the victim, including red athletic pants, a grey toboggan, a Rome High School neck gaiter and a pair of red, white and gray Nike shoes.
During that time an officer who was searching for the shooter was given “good information that Osborne was the shooter.”
As the investigation continued, police were given “information a shooter was on the northeast corner of the grass by Maple Street and shot into the crowd,” a police report stated.
Police found a brass 9mm shell casing in that area. A resident also said two males fled through the back yard of a East 10th Street home shortly after the shooting.
According to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett, the victim is stable as of Monday afternoon and they are no longer looking for other suspects in the shooting.