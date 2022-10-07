Suspect in custody after Hosea Street shooting death From staff reports Oct 7, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police investigate a shooting death at 997 Hosea St. on Friday afternoon. David Crowder Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The person suspected in a shooting death on Hosea Street Friday afternoon has been arrested, according to the Rome Police Department.The shooting was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday at a home located at 997 Hosea St. Rome and Floyd County police responded to the call. Initially, police reported to the area and stated a person was holed up in a bedroom at the home. We'll update the story as more information comes available. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Rome City Schools BoE names Christian A. Barnes principal of Rome Middle School Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories City to borrow $100K for Kingston Point improvements 45 min ago Lorain Port and Finance Authority mourns board member Neil Sommers 45 min ago OVI checkpoint on state Route 57 in Lorain Oct. 7 45 min ago Kingston to get extra $140K from state for Wilbur Avenue paving 45 min ago Ohio Connections Academy families gather for Picnic Day 46 min ago Royal Oak, 3 other cities join to seek grant for 11 Mile Road changes 46 min ago LCCC to host Hispanic Heritage Celebration 46 min ago Lloyd town justice Terry B. Elia censured by state over LinkedIn posts and role in Ulster County Sheriff's Office team 46 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Latest Region Stories City to borrow $100K for Kingston Point improvements 45 min ago Lorain Port and Finance Authority mourns board member Neil Sommers 45 min ago OVI checkpoint on state Route 57 in Lorain Oct. 7 45 min ago Kingston to get extra $140K from state for Wilbur Avenue paving 45 min ago Ohio Connections Academy families gather for Picnic Day 46 min ago Royal Oak, 3 other cities join to seek grant for 11 Mile Road changes 46 min ago LCCC to host Hispanic Heritage Celebration 46 min ago Lloyd town justice Terry B. Elia censured by state over LinkedIn posts and role in Ulster County Sheriff's Office team 46 min ago