Rome, GA (30161)

Today

A few showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.