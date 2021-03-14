It’s been a year and a day since the last jury trial was held in Floyd County.
The number of people required in a courtroom to conduct the proceedings led Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton to suspended trials across the state on March 14, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even with trials resuming today, it’s going to be at a slower clip. Only two courtrooms will be used instead of four, primarily for juror safety and to accommodate appropriate social distancing.
Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John “Jack” Niedrach, who took on the role of chief judge at the beginning of 2021, largely led the work toward retuning the courts to full functionality.
Niedrach headed up a local committee comprised of lawyers, administrators and representatives from the public health department to come up with the plan to safely resume jury trials in the Rome circuit.
Juror safety is the key to resuming jury trials, Niedrach said, and that’s been been their focus as they worked toward this day.
Protocols include prescreening for health risks of all parties, temperature checks, masks, plexiglass barriers, touch-free evidence technology, constant surface cleaning and the reconfiguration of courtrooms and jury spaces to ensure social distancing.
Another point they’ve been working on is allowing public access to trials and court proceedings, which may include remote access.
That adjustment to the pandemic has had its benefits.
The past year has forced courts into advances in video conferencing capabilities — especially between the Floyd County Jail and the local courts.
“Almost 100% of our criminal hearings are held remotely, by video conference from the jail,” Niedrach said during a meeting with county leaders. “That’s working with the sheriff’s office to avoid the transport system that we used to have. I don’t think we’ll ever go back, even after COVID is over.”
Judge William “Billy” Sparks said described the video conferencing system as much more efficient and economical, citing the ability to free up security personnel by holding hearings directly from the jail.