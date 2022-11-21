A recent ruling by a Fulton County Superior Court regarding Saturday voting will not have an impact on plans for Floyd County.
According to Floyd County elections supervisor Akyn Bailey, there will be Sunday voting for the Dec. 6 runoff on Nov. 27 from 1-5 p.m. at the Floyd County elections office on East 12th Street and at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes.
The original plan was to have no weekend voting at all, but the decision was made to do Sunday voting since it is a shortened runoff period.
Early voting will also take place from Monday, Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2. at the same locations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
Georgia’s 2021 election law shortened the number of days for the runoff election period to four weeks after the general election. The 2020 runoff in Georgia was on Jan. 5, 2021, nine weeks after the general election.
The secretary of state’s office issued guidance that voting could not be held on Nov. 26, citing the election law that prohibits voting on a Saturday that follows a public or legal holiday that occurs on a Thursday or Friday.
The Democratic Party of Georgia and Raphael Warnock’s campaign then filed suit two days later challenging the guidance.
Judge Thomas A. Cox sided with the plaintiffs. The judge ruled the holiday-weekend clause in the law, as written, only applies to a primary or election and not runoffs.
“The Court finds that the absence of the Saturday vote will irreparably harm the Plaintiffs, their members, and constituents, and their preferred runoff candidate.” The judge wrote.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr filed an emergency motion with the Georgia Court of Appeals to stay the judge’s ruling, pending appeal, saying a runoff cannot exist outside of a primary or election.
The appeal also contends the judge’s decision could cause confusion among voters by creating a lack of uniformity among counties.