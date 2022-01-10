Rome has a new mayor after city commissioners elected Sundai Stevenson during their Monday meeting — making her Rome’s first Black female mayor.
It was a 5 to 4 vote that took place after Superior Court Chief Judge Jack Niedrach swore in returning Commissioners Randy Quick and Jamie Doss and newly elected Commissioner Elaina Beeman.
Commissioner Bill Collins nominated Stevenson and was seconded by Commissioner Bonny Askew. Quick then nominated Craig McDaniel, who served as mayor last year, and was seconded by Doss.
Askew, Collins and Stevenson were joined by Beeman and Commissioner Mark Cochran. Commissioner Jim Bojo backed McDaniel along with Quick and Doss.
The vote for mayor pro tem followed the same 5-4 pattern, with Cochran winning the majority vote to succeed Stevenson in that role.
“This past year, the former mayor, he’s done an outstanding job,” Collins said, commenting on the work McDaniel has done to create momentum for Rome.
McDaniel congratulated Stevenson and noted that, with Collins and Doss, she now has three former mayors on the board. Which, he said, “can be really good or really bad.”
The board also reappointed City Manager Sammy Rich.
“Thank you very much,” Rich said.
Rich then officially reappointed city department heads. The only change was the new Water Reclamation Department Director Jeff Hill. The commission unanimously confirmed that list.
Commissioners also accepted on first reading several items from the planning commission, but tabled a controversial Unified Land Development Code amendment reducing to 40 feet the minimum road frontage required for residential lots.
The other items, including rezoning requests for a townhome development on First Avenue and a development on Woodrow Wilson Way, will go before the commission for a vote on Jan. 24.
Commissioners also directed the city attorney to begin negotiating settlements with minor defendants in a lawsuit against several upstream manufacturers.
The city filed suit in Floyd County Superior Court in 2019, claiming the manufacturers — including 3M, Mohawk, Shaw Industries and others — knew that chemical compounds used in their processes were toxic. The chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, migrated downstream in the Oostanaula River.