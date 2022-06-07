A few local families soared high above Rome on Saturday morning in a thrilling experience they won’t soon forget. It was a way for them to make memories and to empower them for the journeys they’re facing.
Each year Summit Quest partners with the TigerFlight Foundation to give this opportunity to families. Summit Quest is a local nonprofit that provides activities and resources to children and families affected by cancer. TigerFlight was founded in 2000 by two Atlanta-area pilots to enjoy the challenge of formation flying and to promote a unique aircraft. A decade later, it is dedicated to promoting science, math and leadership in area youth.
“We first got connected seven or eight years ago when we got a call from one of the pilots,” said Summit Quest founder William James. “We had worked with his brother and nephew. His brother died of cancer and he offered to take us flying to see if it would be something our families would enjoy. It was an amazing experience, and from that point we’ve done this every year.”
The TigerFlight pilots all volunteer their time during the event, connect with the families and take them up for a flight.
On Saturday, 13 individuals got to take the controls of a variety of types of aircraft.
“Our group was made up of families that are facing the effects of cancer in many different ways,” James said. “From children having a direct diagnosis, a parent facing cancer, a family facing loss and a family transitioning into survivorship, we all share a common bond of cancer being a shared enemy.”
Though some of the individuals and families may have been a bit hesitant at first, once they were in the airplanes, James said, the pilots put them at ease and they all had a “phenomenal experience.”
“When they landed they were just filled with joy,” he said.
Summit Quest’s mission is to provide strength, hope and service to families facing the effects of a cancer diagnosis. Through programs such as support groups, outdoor adventures and partnerships such as TigerFlight, Summit Quest works to push back the fear that cancer can often bring.
“One family lost their mom not too long ago,” James said. “A little 5-year-old boy has had two liver transplants. His entire family got to go up. There’s a mom dealing with brain cancer. This is an empowering experience for them; to, hopefully, help them continue on their cancer journey and it’s a little bit of an escape as well. We try to provide opportunities for our families to make memories together and this is one they won’t forget.”