Summerville and Chattooga County wrapped up a weeklong celebration of friendship Saturday with a Friendship Festival in Dowdy Park.
The highlight of the all-day event was the hoisting of a massive Friendship Flag that features the work of legendary local folk artist Howard Finster.
Festival coordinator John Turner said the flag was 26 years in the making. Turner, who was an art teacher in Chattooga schools, said the project started in 1995 when the Chattooga High Interact Club sent out 7,000 small flags to sister Interact clubs around the region.
A version of the flag was displayed in Atlanta during the centennial Olympic Games the following year.
Turner said the next project will be to put the flag up in cyberspace. Students will be encouraged to snap a selfie with a flag and then pay $1 to have it displayed on a central website, which has not yet been developed.
He said half of that dollar will be earmarked for the school that the student represents. The other 50 cents will be donated to CARE to help feed hungry children around the world.
“That way you’re involving the young people of the world to come together to do something positive for other children around the world,” Turner said. “That’s what this is all about, doing something positive.”
Summerville has taken on the moniker of “The Friendship Capital of the World.”
Saturday’s Friendship Festival included a program honoring Rotary District 6910, which has played a major role in supporting the Friendship event for the past 26 years. A parade of flags from sister cities across Georgia was also held in Dowdy Park Saturday afternoon.