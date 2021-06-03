Summerville Park residents have been greatly inconvenienced by pipeline construction over the last few months.
On Wednesday, they met with Atlanta Gas Light representatives and Rome City Commissioners to discuss their concerns.
"The neighborhood's been saturated with not only loose gravel and cut up roads, but large trucks and large equipment and noise," said Commissioner Bill Collins, who lives there. "Frankly, the neighborhood got fed up and we needed answers."
When the city initially agreed to a new AGL pipeline that would help power the International Paper plant on Alabama Highway, they were hesitant about letting it run through Summerville Park, one of Rome's historic neighborhoods. However, they were given the impression that the hours would be short and there wouldn't be a large impact on the neighborhood.
As construction approaches yet another month on Charlton Street, this has not been the case they said.
Collins said crews have been working long past the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. hours promised, going as long as 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. some nights. Neighbors said there have been a few times they've been working well past dark.
Numerous residents have complained about large holes in front of their homes, preventing them from pulling into their driveways.
"One resident said that cracks have started to form inside of her home on the ceiling," Collins said.
City Commissioner Wendy Davis said she was also worried about traffic safety and noted some of their workers weren't meeting certain standards. AGL representatives said they would address those workers and meet with them Thursday.
With large trucks running through the community, the construction has had a large impact on the roads, according to Neighborhood President Eric McDowell.
"We were under the impression that once they finished, they would repave the roads, but they're only repaving one lane," he said.
Davis said she and the rest of the commission plan to hold AGL accountable to leave the road in a good or better condition to the way they found it, which is what they promised in the first place.
During the meeting, McDowell said he got the impression that the AGL representatives weren't really listening to the concerns of residents.
However, AGL representatives, which included Project Manager Cedric Brown and Timothy Day, said if the Summerville Park community agreed to letting construction start at 7 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. or 8 a.m., they could be finished with the Charlton Street portion three weeks earlier.
"They also agreed to a request to providing information to the neighborhood about where they'll be working and what roads will be closed and when," McDowell said.
McDowell plans to send the information to the residents each day they get an update.
The AGL representatives also said that one of the issues they've ran into is that the soil in Rome is a lot different than the rest of Georgia soil.
According to AGL representative Mekka Parish, portions of the soil along Charlton Street have non-cohesive properties and are low-moisture. This has created challenges that are difficult to predict.
If you have damage to your home or property as a result of the construction, you can call the AGL hotline: 404-584-3130.