As soon you leave U.S. 27 in northern Floyd County there's next to no natural gas service, a Summerville Natural gas rep said, and the company is looking to expand into the area.
They're holding a meeting on Thursday night at Floyd Springs Baptist Church to gauge interest in the expansion.
"Several people in the community have requested it," said Matt Wilbanks, a senior marketing representative for the utility which already serves customers primarily down the U.S. 27 corridor into the Armuchee area.
Wilbanks said the project will depend entirely on the number of residents and property owners who are interested in being served. He said many folks in the area have propane gas.
The meeting will be an informal drop-in and comment style session between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the church at 1860 Floyd Springs Road.
Representatives of Summerville Natural Gas will be on hand to explain how the city of Summerville utility works and what would be involved in extending the services.
"Once we find out how many people are interested, we'll put together the numbers and take it to the mayor and city council (of Summerville) who will determine if they can make the investment," Wilbanks said.
The estimated cost of the project will depend on the number of people willing to commit to signing up for the service, he said.
It is likely any new service would be along the major roads in the area such as Ga. 156, Floyd Springs Road, Everett Springs Road and perhaps a few others.
The City of Summerville currently has one million feet of gas lines in Chattooga and northern Floyd County, not including individual service lines that run from the main line to a customer's home or business.
The gas distribution network provides service to over 4,500 customers.