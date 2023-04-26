In this 2022 file photo, Kevin Lomax reads to Devynn Lomax as part of the Summer Explosion academic program held at Lovejoy Baptist Church. The program is geared toward 5- to 17-year-olds and aims to provide a place where children feel safe and loved, learn and know they matter.
With funding made possible by The Community Foundation of Greater Rome and in partnership with Darlington School, robotics was added to the Summer Explosion curriculum in 2022 for middle and high school students.
Aside from academic instruction, Summer Explosion teachers provide ongoing assessment of where the children are academically and share students’ progress and outcomes with their parents and teachers.
A summer camp that's been taking care of, feeding and teaching children for nearly two decades is in need of financial help.
Summer Explosion is a free, month long, camp offered by Lovejoy Community Services. Its chief financial officer, Esther Vaughn, said the camp resumed last year with funds donated prior to shutting down for two years during the pandemic. But this year they need financial help from the community.
"The funds (during the pandemic) were placed in a restricted account and we were able to access those funds last year to fully fund the program," Vaughn said. "But now we have a major struggle."
As the leadership of past sponsors has changed, much of the funding for the program at Lovejoy Baptist Church has dried up, she said. Now they're looking for assistance so they can continue a much needed service.
"We need corporate and community sponsors," she said.
The camp was put in place to continue teaching the often 60-plus children who attend, with English language arts and mathematics programming into the summer. They employ certified teachers and teacher's aides for the classes, Vaughn said, and work hard to push back at learning loss many are experiencing after the pandemic.
"The kids in the program take a pre-test when they come in, and when our students go back to school they show progress," Vaughn said.
Last year the camp added a robotics program for 6th- through 8th-graders. The program partnered with Darlington for equipment and training, and students also learned how to code.
That's just one of the many offerings at the Summer Explosion camp. The camp often offers additional activities like creative thinking for middle and high schoolers as well as arts and crafts programs. Summer Explosion also partners with Rome City Schools’ nutrition department to provide breakfast and lunch for the children who attend the camp.